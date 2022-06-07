Owo Church Attack: 'They shot choirmaster in my front', survivor narrates as she marks birthday

By David Royal

One Miss Stephanie Ajibo Olitex who survived the Owo catholic church attack in Ondo State last Sunday has narrated how one of the armed masked men shot the choirmaster of the church in her presence before she escaped.

Stephanie who celebrated her birthday shared her testimony on Facebook late Monday night and according to her, she hide herself under a cupboard inside the choir room with a baby in her hand to escape being shot.



She said “We were inside the church when they started shooting from the outside. People at the back started running towards the altar. Some jumped fence, our priest escaped through the sacristy with the help of our catechist.



“By the time I ran towards the Sacristy door, it was already locked by members who were able to reach there before me. I had to hide myself under the cupboard inside the choir room with the baby in my hand. He shot somebody right in front of me near the Sacristy door. He looked around, when he didn’t see anybody or sound, he went away. He was on mask, loaded with Ak 47.



“Note that the distance between the heavily loaded gunman and me was like kitchen to dining. Our choirmaster who was hiding with us was shot in his chest before he ran into the room with us. I pray he survives the bullet.



“They killed children, youths and elderly. We’ve recorded almost 100 death and still counting..I came out alive and escaped through the fence that demarcated our church from the Palace of Olowo of Owo Kingdom and ran to the palace for the fear of the unknown. The baby with me is safe, I’m also safe.

Happy birthday to me”.