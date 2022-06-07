— Catholic church confirms 38 deaths

— 3-year old child admitted still in shock due to sound of explosion

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Twenty-two worshippers have been confirmed dead in the last Sunday attack at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State by suspected terrorists.

The state Health Commissioner, Dr Banjo Ajaka said in Akure that 88 worshippers were affected by the attack.

Recall that the terrorists stormed the church situated about 200 metres away from the palace of the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye and shot church members at close range.

Dr Ajaka, while giving the breakdown of the casualties said that 18 people are on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo and St. Louis hospital

Ajaka who further stated that about seven people were treated on an outpatient basis at St. Louis hospital, added that four victims have been treated and discharged.

According to him, “The total involved as of today is 88. And the breakdown is this; out of the 88, we have confirmed 22 dead.

“So, there were about 7 people treated on an outpatient basis at St. Louis hospital. There are 19 on admission at the same hospital.

“The dastardly act left so many dead and others injured. We have relocated to the Owo since that day and the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is coordinating us here. We are here to ensure that we track everybody involved.

“Presently, 66 worshippers survived the attack. This morning, a 3-year old child was admitted as a result of the blast.

“The baby was still in shock due to the sound of the explosion.

“We thank the state governor and other stakeholders for their support since the beginning of this incident. This is a very sad situation for us in Ondo State.

“The people of the state responded by donating blood for the victims to save their lives. The Country Representative of World Health Organisation is also on ground to render assistance.

