Issue Buhari, Akeredolu, four weeks ultimatum to address incessant killings

By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, under the aegis of Womanifesto, on Tuesday, while condemning the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, cautioned President Mohammadu Buhari to act beyond condemning barbaric killings of innocent Nigerians across the country.

The Co-Convener, Womenifesto, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi who spoke on behalf of other Women Groups in a press briefing, in Abuja, said that while the President is on the business of condemning incessant attacks, over 3,000 people have died as a result of violent attacks between January and June, 2022.

Abiola, however, gave an ultimatum of four weeks to President Mohammedu Buhari and the Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to critically address the Owo incident.

According to her, we call on President Mohammadu Buhari, the Federal Government, the Nigeria Police and all other relevant Federal Law Enforcement Agency to take immediate measures beyond condemning this barbaric act- to end the insecurity in the country.

“We shall be monitoring the response of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal and Ondo State Governments to our demands. If by July 5th 2022, we do not see any strong signs of progress on our five demands, Nigerian women will take every step necessary to stand for the preservation of the lives of our citizens

“This cold-blooded massacre in St. Francis Church is yet another evidence of the blatant disregard for human life and the incessant murder of defenceless citizens by criminal gangs who have been maurading unchecked across our country.

“As a result, thousands of people are widowed and children orphaned. It is reported that over 3, 515 people have died as a result of violent attacks between January and June, 2022, with 1, 214 deaths in March, ranking higher than the 996 deaths recorded in January (Nigeria Security Tracker)”, she added.

Afolabi, reacting still to the Owo massacre, raised the question of governance failure while drawing the attention of the Federal Government, FG, to its constitutional mandate to protect lives and properties.

She said: The Owo massacre in which citizens in their place of worship were killed, again raises the question of governance failure considering that our 1999 Constitution asserts security and welfare of citizens as a primary responsibility of the government.

“The same Constitution centralizes the command and control of security establishments in the Federal Government through the President of Nigeria as Commander-In-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces.”

The groups, among other demands, requested that: “the identities of Victims in the recent Owo tragedy should be published.”

Other demands further read: “Make immediate contact, provide constant updates, and appropriate succour for all the families of victims of the tragedy by the Federal and Ondo state governments.

“Present as a matter of urgency, a state of national security status report to Nigerians in fulfilment of the constitutional duty of the President and the security agencies

“Transparently communicate the performance of the security establishments in light of the huge budgetary provisions allocated annually to the counter-terrorism war.

“Demonstrate accountability and carry out a speedy investigation that is conclusive – leads to arrests, successful judicial prosecution and sentencing of the killers.”