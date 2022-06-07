By Dayo Johnson

— We’ve counted 38 bodies, still tracing others – Catholic Bishop

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Jude Arogundade, has said that 38 deaths have so far been confirmed.

Recall that the terrorists stormed the church situated about 200 metres away from the palace of the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye and shot church members at close range.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the deceased victims will be given mass burial.

A source in the Catholic Diocese, said that mass burial will be given by the church only to the bodies that could not be identified.

He added that the date, time and location for the mass burial were yet to be fixed by the church.

“There are plans to give mass burial to those who lost their lives in the Sunday attack.

” The decision was taken due to the nature of their deaths. So we have to bury them instead of them just laying in the morgue.

“Those that will be given mass burial are those whose bodies could not be identified by anyone.

“Definitely, when the necessary arrangements have been concluded, the church will notify the public on when the mass burial will be done.”

The source added that “the church is willing to release corpses to families that want to claim them for burial which he said will be done after proper verification.

Meanwhile, Bishop Arogundade who gave the figure of death at 38, said that

efforts were still ongoing to trace those who took bodies of their loved ones away without getting to the hospital.

“People have been asking me about the figure of those who died. The future that we can account for presently is 38.

“But we know that many people were taken to private hospitals. Even some people came to take the bodies of their loved ones. We are trying to trace those people so that we can have a recount for all.

Arogundade said that ” But in the catholic hospital which is Saint Louis Hospital in Owo and the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, we have 38 bodies.”End.