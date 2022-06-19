By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State Police Command has arrested the parents of three children, who they reportedly abused and tortured in World Bank Housing Estate, New Owerri.

Confirmation of this development came yesterday, via a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Michael Abattam, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Abattam’s statement read: “Sequel to a report on child Slavery/Abuse received on 17/6/2022 at about 1400 hours, by the police, from a Good Samaritan residing at World Bank Owerri, Imo State, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, incharge of New Owerri Divisional Police Headquarters, Owerri, Imo State, swiftly mobilized a team of policemen, including the officer incharge of Juvenile Welfare Centre, JWC, to the scene at World Bank area.

“On arrival, the police operatives went into the identified house where they found a malnourished child, later identified as Kelechi Nwosu, age 7 years, in an uncompleted security post, his two legs chained and locked with two padlocks.

“The child was immediately rescued along side two other children, Destiny Nwosu, aged 11 years and Chinemerie Nwosu, aged 9 years, all looking unkempt and malnourished.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the child, Kelechi, was chained by his step mother, Mrs. Victoria Nwosu, ‘f’ aged 26 years. The father of the three children, Mr. Chimezie Nwosu ‘m’ age 30 years seeing his wife maltreating the child never showed concern or cautioned his wife. It was also discovered that, the three rescued children were left by Mr Victor Nwosu’s estranged wife.

“On rescuing the children, the police operatives immediately rushed them to a nearby government hospital were they were treated and discharged. However, they were later handed over to a government recognized Orphanage Home where they will be well taken care of, pending when their mother is located.”

On what the Command has done to the perpetrators of the child abuse, the PPRO said: “The two suspects are presently in police custody undergoing interrogation and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

