The Management and Staff of Overland Airways have expressed their deep appreciation to industry stakeholders, customers, families, friends, and the general public, who have expressed deep concern and support over the fire incident that occurred on its premises Wednesday.

The Airways confirmed that its four-member flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines.

The crew was said to have managed such an abnormal situation successfully and landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The airline in a statement confirmed the incident, saying the passengers remained calm all through the process.

The airline said, “Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, around 7:50pm.

“This occurred in the approach phase of flight and the aircraft landed very safely as the Crew skillfully implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

“All 33 passengers remained calm through the process and safely disembarked row by row in accordance with post COVID-19 procedures after the Aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right. No passenger was hurt in any way.

“Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring.

“Overland Airways regrets any inconvenience to its passengers and assures the travelling public of its full commitment to safety of its services and passengers.”