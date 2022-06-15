By Biodun Busari

The rate of abortions in the United States has risen to 8 per cent as numbers of abortions increased from 862,320 in 2017 to 930,160 in 2020, according to a report by abortions rights group, Guttmacher Institute.

In the report published on Wednesday with a title “Guttmacher’s Abortion Provider Census,” the abortion rate increased from 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 in 2017 to 14.4 per 1,000 women, a 7% increase.

The report says: “In 2020, there were 930,160 abortions in the United States, an 8% increase from 862,320 abortions in 2017.

“In 2020, about one in five pregnancies ended in abortion. More specifically, the abortion ratio (the number of abortions per 100 pregnancies) increased from 18.4% in 2017 to 20.6% in 2020, a 12% increase.

“The increase in abortion was accompanied by a 6% decline in births between 2017 and 2020. Because there were many more births (3.6 million) than abortions (930,000) in 2020, these patterns mean that fewer people were getting pregnant and, among those who did, a larger proportion chose to have an abortion.”

The findings in the report by the Guttmacher Institute published following the Supreme Court position poised to reverse decades of practice guaranteeing abortion rights.

The report also reveals that the number of abortions has increased in all four regions of the country between 2017 and 2020. The rise was largest in the West (12% increase) and Midwest (10% increase); abortions increased 8% in the South and 2% in the Northeast.

According to a George Washington University health law and policy professor, Sara Rosenbaum said the report “underscores just how devastating a Supreme Court decision is going to be for access to an absolutely vital service.”

Revealing further, the report says the COVID-19 pandemic may have pushed down the numbers in some states, according to the report. In New York, abortions increased from 2017 to 2019, then fell 6% between 2019 and 2020. One in 10 clinics in New York paused or stopped abortion care in 2020.

Texas saw a 2% decline between 2019 and 2020, corresponding with pandemic-related abortion restrictions in the state.

Illinois started allowing state Medicaid funds to pay for abortions starting in January 2018. The state saw abortions increase 25% between 2017 and 2020.

In neighboring Missouri, abortions decreased substantially, but the number of Missouri residents traveling to Illinois for abortions increased to more than 6,500.

“If states are paying for abortions I hope they are also looking at how to support childbirth, so a woman doesn’t think abortion is the best or only option,” said Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, which opposes abortion.