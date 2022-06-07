By Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Unity, Levinus Nwabughiogu & Omeiza Ajayi

PRESIDENTIAL aspirants angling to pick the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket reeled out what they would do for the country, if they get the ticket and win the 2023 presidential poll.

They spoke as the primaries got under way after National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Governor Hope Uzodimma; and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Governor

Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State assured of a free and fair exercise.

It was a night of endorsement for Tinubu. As of press time no fewer than six of the 23 aspirants had stepped down for Tinubu. They are Senator Godswill Akpabio, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, Mr Dimeji Bankole, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, and .Senator Ibikunle Amosun

APC intact, no imploding, says Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu in his opening remarks dismissed concerns that the party was fast on its way to implosion following the series of crisis it has faced in the lead up to its Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

Adamu assured that things were not falling apart in the ruling party.

According to him, things have been taking shape since he assumed office about two months ago.

Primaries’ll be free, fair – Uzodimma

Also, Hope Uzodimma, the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, assured of free and fair convention, adding that the process would be guided by rule of law.

I’m a unifier – Tinubu

Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he said he is the best among the aspirants to take the country to thee next level

He said: “Today, we, as members of the All Progressives Congress, gather both in celebration and in stern test of our democratic fitness. We have all waited and worked for this day to come. Now it is upon us, we must all rise to the occasion.

“We now stand before all Nigerians. We have always said this party may well be the last best hope for Nigeria to attain its finest destiny. Thus, we shall use this convention to show the world that the APC celebrates democracy by faithfully practising it.

“Soon, we will freely and fairly nominate the person to follow President Buhari as our next standard bearer. For you delegates, this is a heavy responsibility. I know you will meet this duty with the seriousness it deserves.

“This convention also marks the end of the first phase of the 2023 election cycle. This primary season has been one of intense competition among those who aspire to the nomination. I commend the other aspirants for the dignity and zeal with which they have conducted their campaigns. Such strong, persistent competition will make us better as a party.

“By today’s end, you would have selected the party’s candidate. We shall then enter the terrain of the general election. To win, we must emerge from today a unified force focused on cooperation and shared victory.

“As President Buhari has said, our party’s objective must be to triumph in next year’s election at all levels. The candidate you select must deliver victory in the national elections and have the personal gravity and national recognition to pull us to victory in state and local elections as well. He must instil a sense of victory and confidence.

“Moreover, the candidate must unite Nigerians of all walks of life, from all parts of the country. He must have the experience, leadership, knowledge, and extensive personal contacts to steer a diverse, complicated Nigeria through this challenging period in a dynamic world.

“The other candidates are all good men. But I sincerely believe I am the person this moment calls for.

“I have the experience. I led the transformation of Lagos from a dangerous, unwelcoming place in 1999 to a clean, safe, and vibrant place and the 5th largest economy in all of Africa. I am a serious man with a serious purpose and I will use all that I know and all of my abilities to the benefit of the people.

“I am a unifying leader. I have constructed a formidable political structure, one that has delivered electoral victory after electoral victory. I do not now put myself forward because I think this nomination is my due. I step forward because I believe I can lead our party towards its brightest future.

“I have the expertise. My record of corporate leadership, my financial expertise and my experience as an executive governor make me unique among the aspirants; giving me the requisite skills to accelerate progressive reforms that will change the face of the national economy.

“I cannot, on this day, talk of a bright and prosperous future without also declaring my determination to fight terrorism and insecurity to the very end. I mourn the lives already lost and vow to do everything possible to ensure justice and forever erase terror from our land.

“Today you decide our presidential nominee. Let it be the man who can best articulate a vision of progress and development then implement it. Let us always honour the promise the APC made to Nigeria.

“I humbly ask that you nominate me as the party’s presidential candidate. Together we shall forge an even better party and a greater Nigeria.”

I’ve needed experience – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who was the second aspirant to speak, aknowledged what he described as the successes of the Buhari administration, saying as a lawmaker of many years standing, he would easily fit into the president’s shoes and continue from where he will stop next year.

He said: “Tonight, we are making history. Our great party, the APC is making history. Next year, 29th May 2023, Mr President your tenure would have been full cycle. This event is a special event for us to elect the next person to fly the flag of our party in next year’s presidential election.

“Your Excellency provided great deal of leadership in governance and in our party. That is why we are here. This administration from 2015 till today under your distinguished leadership has done so much for this country and APC has made its mark. You have laid a solid foundation for the next person who will emerge as the flag bearer of our party and consequently the president. I am indeed proud of your achievements in the last seven years.

“I am running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because I believe that this party has been built on ideals that all of us share. Today, we are proud that having sustained our democracy, that despite all the difficulties in the world, our economy is still performing well.

“You have tackled the insurgency in the Northeast even though we have some challenges of banditry in the North-West and some parts of North-Central.

“I will therefore appeal to you to ensure that we elect someone who will ensure that the achievements so far by our administration are consolidated and others continue”.

I refused to sign anti-grazing law to promote unity – Ayade

On his part, Cross River state Governor and presidential aspirant, Senator Ben Ayade said: “This is a great opportunity for all delegates to make a choice for the future of the country”, and that he refused to sign the anti-grazing law in his state because he did not want to cause any division.

He said he understands the economic and security challenges facing the country and that he recognizes the need to harness Nigeria’s vast natural resources for the greater good.

Ayade said Nigerians must be resolved to jointly tackle the nation’s security challenges which he said has some level of international dimension.

“We must realize that I am governor of Cross River State who refused to sign the anti-grazing law. I am not one of the people who would divide this nation”, he stated.

It is time for justice – Onu

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, who recalled how he stepped down after winning the APP ticket to allow the South-West produce the president to diffuse tension in the country said justice requires that theSouth-East produce the president now.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu said he will focus on science and technology if elected with massive investment in education and to establish a ministry of national unity and values among others, if elected