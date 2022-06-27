Jimoh Babatunde

There was wide outrage when a video surfaced showing Muslim clerics praying for Idris Okeneye popularly known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian who gained attention after transforming from a man to a woman.

The footage was reportedly shot during a housewarming event of Bobrisky, who was celebrating his newly built mansion that was said to be worth N400,000,000.

The event which was reportedly attended by celebrities also had in attendance Islamic clerics who was seen praying for the crossdresser.

It is considered to be unprecedented and pushing boundaries seeing that religious leaders are moral ambassadors who should be preaching against such behaviours.

Critics held that what the viral video portends is that it is a subtle acceptance of queer lifestyle.

Before the aforementioned video surfaced, there was one man who had spoken against the dangers of creating an enabling environment for such act to thrive to the extent of being monetized publicly.

That person is Otunba Segun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

On several occasion, Mr. Runsewe had challenged the judiciary to formulate stiff sentence against crosss dressers in order to curb the act adding that the proliferation of cross dressing is bastardizing the upright culture of Nigerians.

The Director General had at some point suggested that Nigeria should adopt the cameroonian judicial position on crossdressing which attracts jail sentence.

Prior to making that statement, the Cameroonian court sat in the district of Ndokotti, Douala to sentence Shakiro, a popularly known Cameroonian crossdresser, and two others guilty of practising homosexuality to jail indicating firmly that such immoral act should be kept behind bars.

Mr. Runsewe has been vindicated as more incidence in the Nigerian pop culture continue to prove that homosexuality lifestyle is becoming prevalent, overriding the moral character of many Nigerians.