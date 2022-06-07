.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Shop owners in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Tuesday, embarked on peaceful protest against the state government refusal to pay compensation for their demolished shops.

The state government had during the Rauf Aregbesola’s administration in 2013, demolished shops along MDS, Olaiya, Fakunle area to pave way for road set back and beautication of road.

Speaking at the peaceful protest at New Orisunmbare market in Osogbo, Mrs Funke Afolabi appealed to the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration to redeem it pledge on the compensation valued over N1billion.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, includingi; “Oyetola Please Save Our Soul,” “Oyetola You Are A Man Of Your Word, Please Fulfil Your Promise,” “Osun State Government Please Pay Our Compensation,” and Olaiya, Fakunle have waited long enough” Many members of shop owners are dead”, among others.

“We members of MDS Shop Owners Association wish to express our displeasure over the unfair treatment meted out on our members on the issue of compensation for the demolished structures.

“Unfortunately, the compensation was not paid by the Rauf Aregbesola-led government in spite of series of letters of reminder and visits paid to the Governor.

“On assumption of office in 2019, His Excellency the Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, made a committal statement that compensation would be paid installmentally in(trenches) to all the claimants. It is disturbing to note that approval has been given for compensation to be paid to a section of the claimants with the exclusion of claimants from Old Garage, MDS, Olaiya Junction and Fakunle Area. This development regards the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“To this end, we appeal to His Excellency, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola to revisit this issue with a view to giving every claimant a portion of the compensation as earlier promised”, she said.