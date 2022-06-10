It was a rain of encomiums and jubilation as a retired blind school teacher in Osun State received a bond certificate of N8.3million.

The retiree, Mr. Aniobi John, described the gesture as the best thing that ever happened to him, saying Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has rekindled his dashed hope.

He was among 162 retirees that benefitted from the N1.156b bond certificates presented to a fresh set of pensioners by the state government.

The retirees were primary school teachers, local government staff and those in the core civil service, parastatals and state-owned tertiary institutions.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after he received his bond certificate, John described the gesture as a great relief to him and his family in view of what they had passed through since he retired from active service.

The beneficiary, who retired in 2016 after he had served the state meritoriously for 35 years, burst into the tears of joy for being favourably considered by the present administration.

He decried the delay in the payment of his pensions, which he said ought to have been paid before the expiration of the previous administration since he retired in 2016.

According to him, Governor has made what seems impossible possible, put smile in the faces of his family members and dependants who had hitterto lost hope after waiting for more than eight years.

“I am sincerely thankful to Governor Oyetola for making this a reality for me, most importantly when I am still alive and healthy. It is indeed a demonstration of genuine leadership and passion for the welfare of workers”, he stated.