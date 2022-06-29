By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ahead of the July 16 governorship poll in Osun state, the Adeleke Family has denied entering into any kind of negotiation with the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over the election in the state.

A statement issued by Mallam Olawale Rasheed on behalf of the family on Wednesday described news making round that Dr Deji Adeleke sold out his brother Ademola to the APC candidate as “fake and deceitful.

It added that Dr Deji is solidly behind his brother in the bid to wrestle power from the APC and enthroned good governance in Osun state.

It reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a libelous defamatory fake news from a counterfeited platform, positing that Dr Deji Adeleke has traded away his brother’s ambition in a negotiation with Senator Bola Tinubu.

“The story which contained all manners of evil concoctions were not only fictitious lies but they are figment of a demented mind faced with road block in political progress. It is unbelievable that any reasonable writer will concort such deceitful piece without any iota of truth. The said platform has demonstrated that fake news should not only be sanctioned and criminalised but all purveyors of fake news should be judicially punished.

“We want to state quite strongly that Dr Deji Adeleke at no time had any meeting with Senator Tinubu. He was never in any financial compensatory deals with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC). He remains a strong pillar of his brother and other pro-people politicians in the popular drive to enthrone good governance in Osun state. We affirm that the business mogul has not discussed or trade away his brother’s ambition as projected especially as he is not a card carrying member of any political party.

“We subsequently urge the general public to disregard the malicious publication and push ahead with the overwhelming drive to change the narration of Osun state for better. Those behind the publication are desperate politicians who are threatened by the imminent victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the July 16th governorship elections.

“The public should be rest assured that Dr Deji Adeleke is a global business leader who will not now or in future enter into anti-people pact for any pecuniary gains”.