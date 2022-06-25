.

They shedding crocodile tears – PDP

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilesa, Osun state has alleged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using political hoodlums to turn Ilesa into a war zone ahead of the July 16 governorship election.

Some hoodlums had on Thursday morning invaded some wards across Ilesa-West local government area disrupting collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and inflicting injuries on residents in the process.

Addressing journalists at the Ilesa-West APC secretariat on Friday, the Lawmaker Representing Ijesa-South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Lawrence Ayeni described the dastard act as an attempt to turn Ilesa to war zone and prevent residents and APC members from exercising their civic rights.

He said, “Ilesa on Thursday was a war zone. The PDP thugs prevented people from collecting their voters cards and also unleash mayhem on APC members in four wards of Ilesa-West local government. We have petitioned the police on the matter and we are waiting for the hoodlums, who are known faces to be investigated and prosecuted”.

Also, the Commissioner for Works and Transportation in the state, who is also party chieftain in Ilesa, Engr. Remi Omowaye said the hoodlums had shot into the convoy of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday before embarking disruption of PVC collection.

“Some of our members injured during the mayhem, include ward 5 APC Chairman Mr. Olalekan Abiodun, the party’s youth leader, Abiola Olagunju, Opeyemi Oke, Wale Adeoye, Seyi Anjorin among others who were treated at government hospital.

“We are a law abiding government and will not engage in violence, hence, we called on all the security agencies in the country to call PDP to order and allow a credible electoral process in the state”, he said.

Reacting, Osun PDP Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Oladele Olabamiji described the allegations as laughable, saying the APC is only shedding crocodile tears.

“You know APC for their behaviour. They are found of shedding crocodile tears to cover up their evil act. It is not reasonable for an opposition whose strength lies in the people to now turn around against the same people that are collecting the PVC to vote for us. If we say we have confidence, it is the overwhelming support of the good people of Osun

“There is no other way they can show their support to us on election day than for them to have their PVC”, he said.