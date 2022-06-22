.

Receives PDP members into party

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has assured electorates in the state of adequate security ahead of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Addressing teeming All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Obokun and Oriade local government areas of the state, he urged electorates on the state to troop out en mass to vote on July 16, saying proper security would be on ground to deter any hoodlums from harassing them.

While highlighting his achievements in office, he urged the electorates in the state to re-elect him for the good governance to continue rather than allowing learners to take charge of the state’s destiny.

“There will be adequate security for Osun State governorship election, don’t be intimidated by anyone. We are planning adequate security for the entire residents of the state for the forthcoming election.

“We are not for fire for fire politics not for pound, euro game but we here are to uphold a good democratic system. Let us consider the future of our children, don’t give room for inducement. The future is very important.

“The opposition parties are feeding the people of the state with deceit, I urge you to reject them. Osun state should not be used as a test of governance with all the challenges facing the state”, he added.

While speaking Oyetola’s re-election campaign Director-General, Senator Ajibola Basiru urged the electorates to disregard the rumour that the Governor would stop payment of salaries and pensions if re-elected, saying Osun is one of the few states in the country discharging its responsibility in those areas.

“It is a lie that Governor Oyetola will stop paying civil servant’s salary if re-elected. No room for half salary again in Osun. He has been managing the resources of the state in a way that has attracted investors into the state”, he said.

The Governor later received members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obokun local government into the fold of the APC.