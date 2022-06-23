By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, assured electorate in the state of adequate security, ahead of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Addressing teeming All Progressives Congress, APC, supporters in Obokun and Oriade local government areas of the state, he urged the electorate to troop out en mass to vote on July 16, saying proper security would be on the ground to deter any hoodlum from harassing them.

Oyetola said: “There will be adequate security for Osun State governorship election. Don’t be intimidated by anyone. We are planning adequate security for the entire residents of the state for the forthcoming election.

“We are here to uphold a good democratic system. Let us consider the future of our children, don’t give room for inducement. The future is very important.

“The opposition parties are feeding the people of the state with deceit, I urge you to reject them. Osun State should not be used as a test of governance with all the challenges facing the state.”

Also speaking, Oyetola’s re-election campaign Director-General, Senator Ajibola Basiru, urged the electorates to disregard the rumour that the Governor would stop payment of salaries and pensions if re-elected, saying Osun is one of the few states in the country discharging its responsibility in those areas.