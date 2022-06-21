.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has called on the electorates in the state not sell their votes in the July 16 governorship poll, urging them to vote him as he is a tested and trusted hand.

Addressing teeming All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Atakumosa-West and East local government areas on Tuesday, he said selling votes amounted to mortgaging the future of their children.

He said, “In the forthcoming election please vote for APC. If you have not collected your PVC ensure you do so from tomorrow, it is not proper for members of our party not to have PVC. Don’t let them deceive you.

“The opposition parties don’t have anything to offer you. Don’t sell your vote, doing so amount to selling your future”.

Earlier in his address, the Director-General, Governor Oyetola campaign council, Senator Ajibola Basiru enjoined members of the party to embark on a house to house campaign ahead of the July 16 poll.

“Oyetola is so experienced and knowledgeable to govern this state. Let all the party members in the state start going from house to house to campaign for the Governor’s re-election.

“This forthcoming election is for development and progress of Osun state. For the past three years of Oyetola’s administration, the state witnessed several infrastructural developments including school feeding, recruitment of teachers, provision of loans for small businesses, payment of full salary, gratuity and pension. He is paying N500 millions arrears to workers and pensioners”, he said.