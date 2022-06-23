PDP jittery of imminent defeat – APC

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun state, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the state has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to undermine the electoral process by importing “thugs” to intimidate and disrupt polls across the state.

Addressing journalists at the party Secretariat on Thursday, Osun PDP caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle alleged that the ruling party has concluded plans to deploy hoodlums to embark on snatching of ballot boxes on election day to be allegedly assisted by Amotekun operatives.

He added that the APC is hell-bent on perpetrating itself in government irrespective of whether the people wanted the party or not, calling on the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, as well as other security agencies and the international community to call the APC to order as the PDP is ready to match the ruling party with might.

Unspecified numbers of buses have been booked secretly by the APC to bring in thugs and miscreants primarily to snatch ballot boxes in the course of the forthcoming polls.

Moreover, the APC in the helms of affairs is making frantic efforts to get “Amotekun” uniforms and give to their boys who will supervise ballot box snatching and stuffing on the Election Day. This is highly condemnable as Amotekun Security Network cannot be said to be performing the roles of the Police or any other law enforcement agency to supervise elections in Nigeria.

Reacting, the Chairman, Osun state’s All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Famodun described the PDP allegetions as unbridled and unfounded urging them to seek legal redress if their allegations have any element of truth.

The PDP has a penchant for banding falsehood. We repeat, no one in Osun State will take the PDP serious on the allegations. Governor Gboyega Oyetola has been working as if tomorrow is the end of his second term. The Osun PDP at this time has lost the battle already.

The PDP should know that their time has gone. In this next election, they wouldn’t even be rated as number two as they will be beaten silly by the APC.

With the fabricated allegations, Ademola and his cohorts are jittery when it dawns on them that imminent defeat is starring them in the face. Oyetola has proven himself to be a wonderful servant of the people in Osun. That characteristic cannot change in less than 30 days.

We are challenging them to go court if they are serious and convinced with the frivolous, baseless and unfounded allegations. Politics in Osun has moved from making unbriddled allegations in order to place the PDP in unmerited advantageous position.