Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the 2,322 delegates of the All Progressives Congress(APC) have an incredible moral burden of deciding the fate of millions of Nigerians.

Osinbajo made this submission at the wee hours of Wednesday while addressing the delegates at the APC Special Convention being held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The convention is to elect the party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

The vice president said that over the years, he had acquired the requisite experience and knowledge required to steer a complex national like Nigeria.

“All that is left is to make the right decision tonight, and so we stand today at the threshold of history.

“ To paraphrase Winston Churchill so much depends on so few; 2322 delegates will decide the future of our children and their children.

“2,322 persons will decide the fortunes of Africa’s largest economy and the largest population of black people on earth; 2322 people, what an awesome responsibility, what an incredible moral burden.

“The future of our children compels us to vote right tonight; we are a religious nation we believe in the power of prayer, we all pray for a country that is peaceful and prosperous.’’

According to him, God allows people by their votes to show him whether they mean the prayers they pray or not .

“You cannot wish this country well and vote for someone you do not believe in.

“So, when you vote tonight, be sure that your vote carries the answer to your prayers for our country and our future.’’

He said that over the past several weeks, he had traversed the length and breadth of the country engaging with the delegates and members of the party.

Osinbajo said he and the delegates had deep and wide ranging conversations on the issues that were most important to all.

“You have told me your hopes, fears and dreams. We have reasoned together on the future of our country.

“I have also served for seven years as Vice President; while at President Muhammadu Buhari’s side, I have seen firsthand the nuances and the complexities of the challenges confronting us.

“One thing is certain—our circumstances will not afford the next leader of our country any time to learn on the job.

“In discharging my duties as Vice President for the past seven years, I have been prepared in profound ways for the task at hand and will be ready from day one.

“`It is for these reasons that I, Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo by the Grace of God Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria presents myself to you our distinguished delegates for your consideration as the presidential candidate of our great party the APC.

“God bless you all and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ he said.

The vice president listed the immense potential that abound in regions, states and sectors of the country.

In his speech, Buhari urged the aspirants imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and work together for the success of the party.

“In every competitive event, there are bound to be winners and runners-up; and as such, all the aspirants who lost or conceded at the primaries, I equally urge you to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship and to stand by our great party for the next challenges ahead,’’ Buhari said.

In all, 22 aspirants addressed the delegates, while 14 remained in the race at the time voting commenced.