By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Abubakar Girei,a member of the Election Management Committee of the just concluded All Progressive Congress (APC) Special National Convention, has said that although the primary that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Presidential candidate was very fair, free and credible, but Nigeria has lost the best presidential candidate that would have been produced.

” But I can tell you that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (PYO),won the special convention without fear of contradiction. As the Vice President, he is an heir to the throne, a crown prince who should have been given the right of first refusal in the contest in which he offered himself to serve the nation in which he had a national acceptability,” he averred.

Girei who spoke in an interview, said the Vice President “had the best speech and his manifestoe at the convention was the best, he identified problems and proferred solutions to them more than all other aspirants. For someone who has never contested any election before and with no politicking knowledge to emerge third at the convention, I consider him the greatest winner of the convention. I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria has lost the best presidential candidate that would have been produced “

Senator Girei regretted that those who stood for truth and what is good for the masses of this country were not appreciated, adding that “in politics of today, it is very clear that the highest bidders always have their way and election goes to not necessarily the best but those who could buy their way in a cash and carry manner.”

He however, expressed joy that flag bearers of political parties have emerged, congratulated the flag bearer of his party the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu and other flag bearers, and promised to work committedly for the overall victory of the APC flag bearers from bottom to top.

” As a loyal member of the APC. I will work for the total victory of my party flagbearers from bottom to top and I’m confident that our party will emerge victorious in the general election”.

He frowned at the way and manner money had taken over the political space which he said characterized the various party primaries including the small political parties, and called on Nigerians to vote for competence and not those who could buy their way through.

Speaking on Osinbajo, he said, “his teaming supporters are those of us who are committed to his ideals out of conviction that he has the knowledge, experience, capacity, capability, mental and physical fitnes and all that is required to transform our dear nation to greatness.”

“It may also interest Nigerians to know that PYO is totally opposed to monetisation of our democracy and politics and has refused to encourage delegates/votes buying. Even his friends and associates who tried to help him could only do so without his knowledge or consent.”

Commenting on the rumoured Muslim/Muslim ticket, the APC chieftain said, ” it is an issue that is being championed by propagandists for selfish political interest, apparently by those who are neither good Muslims of Christians.”

“Politics however is all about winning strategy, so in my opinion whatever strategy can be used to win elections that is within the confine of the Constitution to me is okay” he said.

Senator Girei ,a chieftain of the ruling party had contested for the position of the National Deputy Chairman (North) but had to step down to respect the consensus arrangement of the party that brought in Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of the party and other National Working Committee (NWC).