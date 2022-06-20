.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs under the GoodLuck Jonathan administration, Elder Godsday Orubebe, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party citing the party’s decision to dump zoning as reason for his action.

Orubube made his decision public in a letter addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyiochia Ayu, on Monday.

He said the party has failed to learn lessons from its electoral defeat in 2015 noting that there was currently nothing on ground to show that the PDP was prepared to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

The letter reads in part : “I write to formally inform you of my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP). This has been communicated to the Chairman of Burutu Ward 3, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, effective 20th June 2022. Consequently, I am by this letter intimating you of my total withdrawal from all activities at the Ward, Local, State and National levels of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

“I am highly honoured and privileged to have been part of a political party that successfully transformed a pariah nation to one that commanded respect in the comity of nations. When we lost the Presidential election in 2015 in bewildered (sic) circumstances to say the least, it was my belief that the party would use the opposition period to re-strategize with the aim of taking back power at the earliest opportunity.

“However, the present situation in the party does not inspire confidence that the party is ready to regain power in 2023. Against the mood of the nation and in complete disregard to (sic) the provisions of the party’s constitution, the party, threw the zoning of the Presidency open, which created a situation that led to the emergence of a Northerner as the party’s Presidential flagbearer, thus making the two topmost positions in the party, after your emergence as the National Chairman, to be occupied by Northerners, contrary to section 7.3(c) of the party’s constitution.

“I salute and commend the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike for his efforts and gallantry at the primaries. Posterity will be kind to him when the history of the party is written. There are lots to be said, but out of respect for the party. I leave some stories untold at this time.

“My belief in the sanctity of Nigeria is unshaken and I will continually work for her progress and development, even if it is through another route.

I thank you sir and wish you all the best,” the letter added.