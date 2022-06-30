Ortom presenting the Staff of Office to the new Ochi’Idoma in Otukpo

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Thursday, presented the symbol of authority and Staff of Office to the new paramount ruler of Idoma kingdom, His Royal Majesty, HRM,John Elaigwu Obagaji Odogbo, Ochi’Idoma the fifth.

Speaking shortly after performing the coronation rites at the Ochi’Idoma Square in Otukpo, the Governor noted that under his leadership the state had witnessed the coronation of two paramount rulers in the state.

While stressing the tremendous progress the traditional institution had made in the state under his watch, the Governor recalled among others that he had given priority attention to the welfare of traditional rulers in the state pointing out that he had also built a befitting palace for the Tor Tiv while construction work on the palace of the Ochi’Idoma was at 90 percent completion stage.

He said “under my watch the traditional institution has made tremendous progress. The welfare of traditional rulers have been given top priority.

“Your Royal Majesty, your selection by the selection committee as the fifth Ochi’Idoma has undoubtedly brought joy to the people of Idoma nation.

“I have no doubt that your reign will be peaceful. It is my further convinction that the support you are enjoying from your subjects will be sustained and together you can make Idoma nation better than you have met it.

“It is therefore a great joy to be here to perform the coronation of the Ochi’Idoma and also present a staff of office to him .

“It is my hope that before long we shall gather once again to commission a befitting palace for the Ochi’Idoma, which is about 90 percent completed.”

In his acceptance speech, the paramount ruler assured that his tenure would witness an era of fairness, equity, justice and peace which would be his watchword.

The royal father prayed against every curse that had been placed on the kingdom and pronounced peace and progress in the land.

In his message the lawmaker representing Benue South District in the National Assembly, Senator Abba Moro, said the coronation marked a peaceful transfer of traditional leadership in the Idoma kingdom.

He said “today we are witnessing the return from permanent hunting of Ochi’Idoma the fourth. Today what is the symbol of the Idoma kingdom is established today with the handing over to the Ochi’Idoma the fifth a staff of office.

“All Idoma sons and daughters had looked up to today with great expectations.”

While recounting the challenges confronting the state and the people, Senator Moro urged Idoma people to rally round the paramount ruler to ensure that his reign was prosperous and peaceful.

The event attracted dignitaries and traditional rulers from parts of the country.