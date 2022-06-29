.

By Biodun Busari

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is complicit in the security challenges in the state where marauding Fulani herdsmen kill indigenous people.

Ortom disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV Morning Show on Wednesday.

The governor also revealed that suspected armed herdsmen who plotted to assassinate him in his farm at Tyo-Mu community, near Makurdi, the state capital on 21st March, 2021 have been freed by security agents who arrested them.

Ortom said, “The federal government is complicit in insecurity going on in my state. The day that the federal government wants the insecurity to stop, they will call security summit where I will present facts about what is going on.

“Even as I speak to you, the people that attacked me after a year ago, who are Fulani militia have been freed. No culprit has been brought to book.”