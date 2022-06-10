Gov. Ortom, bereaved family and selected guests at the funeral

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has, with immediate effect, offered automatic employment into the State’s Civil Service, to two children of the late Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Don Awunah who died on May 23, 2022.

The Governor made the announcement Friday in his funeral oration at the burial ceremony of the deceased AIG Awunah held at his country home, Tse Awunah Chiba, Mbachohon, Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of the state

The Governor who said the employment of the children was a way of his Government appreciating the late senior Police officer for his contribution to the development of his community and the state, urged the Nigerian Police to do same to at least two of the other children.

He eulogized the late Police officer for his passion in supporting the less privileged and providing a ladder for them to climb.

The Governor said that “the deceased would fondly be remembered in the state and in the Police for his professionalism while he served the state Police Command as it’s Public Relations Officer and other Police formations.”

While appreciating the deceased for using his position to improve the security situation in Gwer West LGA, Governor Ortom called on the people to “support security personnel posted to your communities to enable them successfully wage war against herdsmen militia who have continued to invade our communities.”

He also warned youths in the state who were alleged to have been conniving with the herdsmen to wreck havoc in their areas to desist from such criminal acts.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Tunji Akingbola described Don Awunah as a true Nigerian hero who served the Police Force with distinction both in operation and administrive capacities.

The Inspector General of Police said “the force would miss the decency, courage, commitment and professionalism in crime fighting everywhere he served but we are consoled by the fact that the deceased dedicated his life to the service of God.”

Ter Tyoshin, Chief Dominic Abomtse who spoke in his capacity and as representative of Tor Gwer said the death of AIG Awunah was tragic, untimely and painful but stressed that his family and kinsmen had no option than to take it as the will of God.

Chief Abomtse, however, appealed to the Nigerian Police to pick two of the deceased children and recruit them as direct cadet into the force as a way of properly consoling the family over his death.

Earlier in a funeral sermon, Reverend Father Jude Ortese who said the desire of God was for the people to live by helping to alleviate the suffering of others said the late AIG Awunah fulfilled that by helping the needy and contributing to the development of his community.

Governor Ortom was accompanied to the burial by his Deputy, Benson Abounu, Speaker and PDP Governorship candidate, Titus Uba, Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Aondoaver Kaka’an, President Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Cosmas Idye, the Chief of Staff, Dr Tivlumun Nyitse, member representing Makurdi/Guma, Hon. Benjamin Mzondu and other members of the State Executive and Security Council among others.