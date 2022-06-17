By Jimitota Onoyume

The Chairman, Delta State Taskforce On Environment, Mr. Sylvester Oromoni has hailed emergence of the governor of Delta state , Sen.(Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, describing the development as an added electoral gains for the party in the coming general elections.

In a statement made available to the Vanguard , Mr Oromoni said he was elated with the development, adding that the PDP was now firmly poised for victory in 2023.

“Nigerians have been jubilitating. The PDP is sure to win at the presidential level. “

“I have no doubt that governor Okowa’s emergence will bring about victory to the People Democratic Party in the forthcoming elections and positive changes in our country”.

He urged Deltans and Nigerians to Support Atiku and Okowa to rebuild Nigeria and return the nation back to her glorious era.