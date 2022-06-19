Chairman Delta State Taskforce on Environment , Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, has congratulated the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, and governorship flag bearer People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state Rt Hon. Oborevwori Francis Sheriff on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

His media aide, Joy Alamu, in a statement, said Oromoni expressed appreciation and commended the Speaker for his sagacity and astute leadership of the legislature, as well as his contributions to the growth and development of Delta State

He described Rt Hon.Oborevwori Francis .O. Sheriff as an outstanding politician whose humility is worthy of emulation and commendation

His words, “As you celebrate this day with immense joy, I wish you good health, greater fulfillments and long life in the service of State and humanity,” he stated.