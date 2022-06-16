Olu Kevin Oritsewinor

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Oritsewinor in a congratulatory message said Okowa as running mate to Atiku is the best decision for the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

“The People’s Democratic Party PDP just made the right choice by picking the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

This decision will lead PDP to victory come 2023 general election because Atiku and Okowa will be elected by Nigerians.

Okowa as running mate is a plus to Nigerians looking at his records in the past years.

He is a gift to Nigeria from God and with him as running mate, other political candidates will be defeated