By Chancel Sunday

The Ebenana-owei-elect of Operemor Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM (Dr) Ekio-emi Oweiagbe John, has thanked his subjects for choosing him to ascend the throne of the kingdom.

It could be recalled that the people of Operemor kingdom elected HRM John to the throne on May 19, 2023 upon the demise of HRM (Capt) Samuel Evah (rtd), who passed on last year.

According to norms of the kingdom, the new king is expected to pick his title from a lot that will be cast by the kingmakers in the coming days. More so, his predecessor, HRM Evah, during his reign beared the title, “Egiran I, while Evah’s predecessor, HRM Tungbowei beared the title, “Emgbosu-akolokolo I.

Appreciating his subjects, the monarch assured that he would continue to work hard to foster unity, love, progress and peace among people of the kingdom while waiting for the Delta State government to present a staff of office to the throne.

The monarch also assured that his decision to offer selfless services to the people of the kingdom would be redoubled, stressing he would work hard to influence developmental activities to the kingdom.

He maintained that his scholarship scheme for youths of the kingdom would be sustained as about forty-one youths who are under the Esther Foundation scholarship scheme, a brainchild of the king, are currently in tertiary institutions abroad.

“My ascension to the throne of Operemor Kingdom is the will of God and the people of the kingdom, and I will lead with the fear of God and love for the people.

“I will work hard to maintain the peace, unity, love and progress among my people and in the kingdom; I thank my people for the trust reposed in me and I will continue to be truthful, fair and just”, he said.