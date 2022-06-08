Group photograph of participants at the workshop

By Eguono Odjegba

Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Commodore Duja Effedua, retired, has said that for the civil service to continue to make significant progress in it’s overall corporate missions and objectives, deliberate efforts must be made to build the right competences to drive corporate management performances.

Effedua who dropped the hint today at Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi’s Auditorium MAN Oron while declaring open a 4-days capacity development workshop organised by the Academy noted that the era of analogue approach to achieving performance excellence is no longer sustainable under a highly competitive and productive civil service environment.

The workshop titled ‘Cascading Performance Management’ was organised for the middle level management staff of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, FMOT and its MAN Oron counterpart.

The Rector who was represented by the Director Specialized Seafarers Training, Dr. Kelvin Okona said,

“Permit me to say that the purpose for this workshop is not merely to tease our intellectual faculty, what we expect is to use this opportunity to close a knowledge gap, as a kind of work-to-rule culture that will make our civil service or corporate missions and objectives intelligible to the management cadre.

“To remain competitive and to achive our core mandates and objectives, primitive and analogue processes can no longer be part of us.

“This training is therefore designed to provide us with the required tools and rudiments to outline and pursue our organizational goals, and it is my hope that participants will learn the drill and transfer same to management core objectives.”

The development facilitators, VALUEBRIDGE Consulting took participants through the rigours of expository class work and interactive engagement, starting with the introduction of Performance Management System, PMS.

Lead instructor, Usen Udoh and his co-instructor, Seun Babalola, HR and Organizational Development experts, respectively, listed a whole gamut of work schedule for the four days training which includes the following:

PMS and underlying Theories; Performance Planning and Goal Setting; Cascading Performance Targets; Understanding Performance Indicators; Performance Monitoring and Review; Coaching for Performance Excellence; and Assessing and Improving Corporate Performance.