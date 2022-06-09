By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—A Yoruba Diaspora organisation, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, yesterday, insisted that the only solution to the myriads of problems bedevilling Nigeria is to embrace regionalism as the best option to accommodate the yearnings of other ethnic nationalities, or review the country’s existence through renegotiation.

Rising from its annual conference held, yesterday, via zoom YOV, in a communiqué, maintained that the present situation in the country depends on the will of the people to put their destiny in their hands.

The Yoruba group, while condoling with the Ondo State government and the people of the state on last Sunday’s killings of scores of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, also blamed the Federal Government for failing to secure the country.

It said the attack on the Catholic church Owo, the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto and that of a Catholic Church priest in Abuja are nothing but signs of imminent war in Yoruba land.

YOV, however, urged all Yoruba sons and daughters, to get themselves prepared for imminent war.

In his address, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, stated that the multifaceted problems affecting Nigeria can only be solved through regionalism.

Adams, who is also the global convener of the group, said: “YOV has done creditably well in putting up this kind of conference annually to raise our hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

He said: “So, as the country is going now, there is no doubt that Nigeria is heading to an inglorious descent. As far as I am concerned, it is either regionalism or we renegotiate the totality of Nigeria’s existence.”