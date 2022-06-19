By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

WHAT would have resulted to breakdown of law and order and possibly loss of lives yesterday morning, following a disagreement between some naval ratings and tipper drivers in Onitsha, was averted by the authorities of the Onitsha Naval Outpost.

The tipper drivers had in protest blocked the Onitsha Enugu expressway, from Niger Bridge Head to Electronics Dealers International Market, Onitsha, thereby making vehicular movement into Onitsha from Asaba, Asaba to Onitsha, Owerri to Onitsha and Onitsha towards Owerri and Awka, respectively, impossible for about fours hours.

The drivers, through their Chairman, Mr. Ebuka Unekwe alleged that the naval ratings had been extorting them, on daily basis, claiming that they were collecting N500 per trip from at Atani Road Naval Base junction, another N500 at Uga Junction and N500 at Owerri Road Navy Checkpoint, making it N1,500 per trip.