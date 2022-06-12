.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Barely eight days to Ekiti State governorship election, supporters of former Governor Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, engaged in a gun duel, leading to the death of one person while several others sustained injuries

The bloody clash was said to have taken place in Itaji, Oye Local Government Area of the state.

Apart from the dead, two persons, who were shot during the fracas, were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

The APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Segun Dipe, and the Director, Media and Publicity, Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said those affected were shot by SDP political thugs who swooped on a faulty campaign vehicle belonging to the APC candidate in Itaji Ekiti.

The duo claimed that the thugs, besides shooting the dead member in the chest, rained bullets on a vehicle belonging to the Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Road Infrastructures, Hon. Rufus Adunmo.

Dipe called on the police and other security agencies, to arrest the perpetrators for peace to reign in Ekiti before, during and after the poll.

Reacting, the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo, said the APC should be held liable for the alleged heinous crime.

Adebayo said: “We were at the palace at Itaji Ekiti where Asiwaju Segun Oni was meeting with obas in the local government area. Some people were outside the palace, suddenly we saw about five buses loaded with transporters who are being used as political thugs associated with Governor Fayemi and the APC.