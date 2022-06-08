Kano map

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—A 20-year-old construction worker, Abdulkadir Nasiru, lost his life while his co-worker, Naziru Shafiu, sustained injuries as a three-storey building collapsed in Kanti Kwari textile market in Kano State, yesterday.

Two of the three floors of the building have been completed while the third floor is under construction when it collapsed around 12:35 pm.

An eyewitness, who preferred not to be mentioned, said a lot of buildings in the market do not conform to professional standards. He noted that people indiscriminately add extra floors to their buildings without professional advice.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, attributed the cause of the incident to the use of substandard building materials.

According to him, “We received a distress call around noon on Tuesday about the incident. A two-storey building under construction collapsed in Unity Road, Kantin Kwari market.

“Two persons were trapped inside the building. One Abdulkadir Nasir, 20-year-old, was rescued while the other, Naziru Shafiu, 30-year-old was recovered dead. The corpse was evacuated to Nasarawa Specialist Hospital.”