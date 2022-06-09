.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Police authorities in Ondo state said that the killing of six traders in Ondo town, Ondo state, today was not a reprisal attack on the Hausa Community in the state.

Recall that some bandits on motorcycles shot dead Six persons at Sabi area.

But the commands mage maker, Funmi Odunlami doused the tension by clarifying that the incident was an armned robbery incident.

Odunlami in a statement issued in Akure said that “The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to a fake news being peddled by some mischief makers to cause panic, tension and strife in the state.

“The Command wishes to state clearly that there was no reprisal attack on the Hausa Community at Sabo area in Ondo town or any part of the state as purported by this war mongers.

“On Tuesday, 7th of June, 2022, there was an attempted robbery on a J5 vehicle with plate no MKA – 469 YJ carrying Onions and Potatoes coming from Zaria enroute Ore, had a stop over at Ondo town and was attacked by men of the underworld around 0110hrs .

” In the cause of this attempt, the robbers shot the driver , while the motorboy escaped with bullet injury, a motorcyclist alongside the pillion and a passerby were also hit by stray bullets

” It is however disheartening that, this peddlers who are out to achieve no good did not confirm the story before spreading this falsehood as the victims involved in this failed robbery are from Yoruba, Igbo and Northern extraction.

” Investigation has since commenced and effort is ongoing to arrest the assailants.

“On this note, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyediran, urged the people of the state to remain calm and disregard the fake news, as the rumour mongers are out to stir unnecessary chaos and disrupt the peace of the State.

“This is also to warn the peddlers of this fake news to desist as the Command will not fold its arms and let them shatter the peace being enjoyed in the State. Odunlami said.