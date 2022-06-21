.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae, former National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Prince Ademola Adegoroye as a Ministerial nominee representing Ondo state.

They prominent Akure indigenes and leaders in a separate statements issued in Akure, Ondo state capital described Adegoroye’s appointment as putting the right peg in the right hole.

Adegoroye, a lawyer, former lawmaker and former governorship candidate, was among the seven Ministerial nominees announced yesterday in the President.

Adegoroye is to replace the immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, who resigned last month to pursue a return to the Senate.

Falae, said Buhari has appointed a well qualified candidate to fill the slot if Ondo State in the Federal Executive Council.

“Ademola is a fine gentleman, well read and highly qualified to be Minister. I am happy with this appointment made by the President. He has given us a Minister we can be proud of.”

Chief Fasoranti who congratulated Adegoroye on the appointment, said President Buhari has shown through the appointment shown his readiness to fortify his cabinet with well educated and intelligent people.

The Afenifere chieftain said with the administration of Buhari now in his final year, bringing on board quality Nigerians like Adegoroye into his cabinet will help him to focus on meeting the remaining promises he made to Nigerians in 2015 and 2019.

Oba Aladelusi said that Adegoroye will add value to the administration of the president

The monarch said he is optimistic that Adegoroye will use his wealth of political and administrative experience to the benefit of the administration and the country.