Ondo cancels June 12 Democracy Day celebration over Owo massacre

Governor Akeredolu and Professor Soyinka, during the Nobel laureate’s visit.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State government has cancelled this year’s June 12 Democracy Day celebration, following the terror attack on worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, last week Sunday, which claimed over 50 lives.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde said that “the cancellation is to enable the entire people of Ondo State mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack.”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had earlier directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the terror attack.

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate and renowned playwright, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said that the attack at the Owo St Francis Catholic Church was targeted at Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for showing leadership in terms of internal liberation.

Soyinka was in Akure, weekend on a condolence visit to the governor over the terror attack.

According to him “Akeredolu was targeted and there is no question about that. It was not an accident, and it is passing a massage to the rest of us.

“That is why I’m here. I want the Governor to know that we have received the message.”

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the Nobel laureate for the condolence visit, saying that the state will remain hugely indebted to him.

“It is a cause that he has dedicated his life to, and I thank God for his life. The state wants to appreciate you for finding time to come at this hours of grieve.

“This is like a dagger drawn to our heart, and it is an assault on our psyche. The psyche of those of us in the South-West and Western Region.

“I think they think they can create some fears in us but they made a mistake because this will make us more fierce in our condemnation of their actions. And we are not hiding it.”