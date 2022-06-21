By Ishola Balogun

The Group Managing Director, CFL Group, Mr. Lai Omotola has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to intervene in demolition of his property and harassment by the state Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

Omotola, who is also the Group Managing Director/CEO, Master Reality International Concepts Limited, said his property on Iju Road, in the Agege area of the state, was demolished by government officials on the orders of Onigbanjo.

Addressing newsmen on the development, Omotola said the land on which the property was built was hitherto claimed by one Olabisi as belonging to her late husband, tagging him a land grabber.

However, Omotola said a panel set up to resolve the issue, headed by the Solicitor General, Mrs Titilayo Shitta Bey, allegedly disputed the Attorney General’s claims.

“At the meeting, Mrs Shitta Bey said since two persons were laying ownership claim to the land and they have purchased from different vendors, then it’s an issue of a land dispute instead of land grabbing and that parties should go and seek redress in court since the matter is before the court,” Omotola said.

However, Omotola said a panel set up to resolve the issue, headed by the Solicitor General, Mrs Titilayo Shitta Bey, allegedly disputed the attorney general’s claims.

“At the meeting, Mrs Shitta Bey said since two persons were laying ownership claim to the land and they have purchased from different vendors, then it’s an issue of a land dispute instead of land grabbing and that parties should go and seek redress in court since the matter is before the court,” Omotola said.

When Vanguard reached out to the Attorney-General on his view, he neither picked his call nor replied text message sent to him.

Omotola called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to wade into the matter by investigating the matter.