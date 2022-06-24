Deputy Senate President and Delta APC’s governorship candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has rewarded brave tanker driver, Ejiro Otarigho, with a personal donation of N1 million.

On June 10, Otarigho averted monumental disaster when he drove his burning petrol tanker away from a densely-populated area in Agbarho, Delta, to the riverside.

His action saved hundreds of lives and property worth billions of Naira.

Applauding the tanker driver, Omo-Agege said his courageous action saved his constituents and averted a national catastrophe and mourning.

Responding, Otarigho thanked Omo-Agege for his kind donation, even as he used the opportunity to debunk media reports that he was not interested in a national honour but in a new tanker.

“I look forward to coming to Abuja for the national honour recommended for me to the president by the Senate. I thank Sen. Omo-Agege again for moving the motion,’’ Otarigho said.

These were made known in Abuja on Friday in a statement issued by Mr Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation.

Last week, the Senate recommended Otarigho to President Muhammadu Buhari for a national honour.

This followed a motion moved by Sen. Omo-Agege, co-sponsored by Sen. James Manager (PDP- Delta) and Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi (APC-Delta North).