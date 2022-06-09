By Femi Salako



Omooba Christopher Iyiola Ajani Omisore, a twist in the storyline of an amiable fellow.

A lesson in perseverance and dogmatic strategism. He believed and invested in himself with a determination to stay afloat to attempt a change in the ocean tide…and he did!



The proverbial rejected stone became, and keeps becoming the cornerstone. While many Nigerians have taken to the social media and other print media to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jagaban of Borgu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 Presidential election, it is also important for us not to turn a blind eye nor ignore the magnificent contributions of Otunba Iyiola Omisore.



No doubt the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in no small measure further reinforce his political dexterity and wits, his capacity to build an institution of true progressives, his perseverance and political brilliance which has seen him weather so many situations and challenges, coming out in bright colors to the admiration of others.



Even as we continue to applaud the legend called the Jagaban of Borgu, Otunba Iyiola Omisore deserves our admiration and commendation.



Teaming up with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Otunba Iyiola Omisore was able to outwit the political orchestration of political marabout and certain individuals who poised a threat to the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



As the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Otunba Omisore lead a formidable South West team who were able to withstand and beat the political orchestration of the Party Chairman, Alhaji Abduallahi Adamu and his cohort.



It would be recalled how the National Working Committee members took a bold step to reject the dictatorial move of the chairman when he was trying to impose his interest on the party.



While it was unknown to many that Adamu was secretly pushing the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan for presidency, Omisore and his team from the Southwest saw ahead and made salient and strategic moves to curtail the excesses of Adamu.



The victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a victory for the entire South West, Kudos to Otunba Iyiola Omisore for standing on the right side of history. His deeds will be highly spoke of for generations to come