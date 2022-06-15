Omah Lay not removing Burna Boy from new album — Team member

A team member of Omah Lay has dismissed reports of a dispute between the singer and Burna Boy, stating that there was never a misunderstanding between both artistes and that Omah’s post on his stories was just for laughs.

Omah Lay had on Wednesday while in a question and answer session with fans revealed that Burna Boy will not feature in his upcoming album.

A fan had inquired if Burna Boy was on the soon-to-be-released album by the popular artist, Omah Lay simply responded by saying, “E dey, but I go remove am.”

Speculations have it that the fan asked the question following the controversy that trailed Burna Boy after an alleged shooting of fun-seekers at Cubana Club in Lagos by his security men.

This has generated conversation across social media, with music lovers registering their opinions on the matter.

A source in Omah Lay’s camp, when contacted by TheCable, said no such dispute was brewing between the singers.

“There was never a misunderstanding between the both of them. Omah’s post on his stories was just for laughs,” the source said.

However, Omah Lay had, on Monday in a tweet suggested some undisclosed issues were delaying his album release and he’s not happy about it.

He wrote on Twitter, “I just wanna share my music with my fans and these reasons make no sense to me. Just put the album out!” he wrote.

