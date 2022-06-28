Olufemi Ajadi, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, has congratulated Oluwatumininu Odeyemi, the wife of the Chairman of the Osun state chapter of the party, who clocked 30th on 25th of June 2022.

Ajadi, who was the chairman of the occasion, thanked Oluwatumininu for her role in ensuring the development of NNPP in Osun State alongside her husband.

Ajadi said: “Today is a great day and am happy to be here today to celebrate with Oluwatumininu Odeyemi, the wife of a great leader in the person of Dr. Tosin Odeyemi.

” Oluwatumininu deserved all the encomiums today because she has played a vital role in ensuring NNPP becomes a great party in Osun and in Nigeria.

“It is evident that behind a great leader like Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, there is a great woman which is Oluwatunminu.

“I hereby pray that God will grant her more good stories to tell and more good years to celebrate.”

Ajadi who commissioned the car gifted to Oluwatunminu by her husband also prayed that it will be the beginning of new doors and new keys.

Ajadi however used the occasion to tell the residents of Osun not to relent in ensuring the party wins the governorship election in Osun on July 16.

He noted that Dr. Saliu Oyelami Governorship, the governorship candidate of NNPP, has what it takes to restore the glory of Osun.

He urged the people of the state to rally behind Oyelami at the poll.

Ajadi said: “NNPP is a great party and we can no sit back, fold our arms and let old politicians continue to rule us. I urged the youths, men, women, and everyone here to go all out and continue to tell people about the gospel of NNPP.

“We all must come on board to ensure that NNPP takes over power in Osun and Nigeria. Let’s talk to our friends and even settle with our enemies because we must all join hands to move Nigeria and NNPP forward.”

However, Tosin Odeyemi, the Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Osun, on his part, described Olufemi Ajadi as an exemplary leader and a god-sent to the growing party.

He noted that Ajadi’s contribution to NNPP is immense and can never be underestimated.

Odeyemi: “It’s an honor to have Olufemi Ajadi in our midst today. Ajadi is an exemplary leader and a role model to many of us in the New Nigeria People’s Party.

“I remembered when we met in Abeokuta for the meeting, he financed the accommodation of the southwest leaders. He is very humble and I can not deny his financial assistance to me on different occasions.”

Odeyemi added that Ajadi is a prove that Nigeria has a lot of young minds who have the capacity to work with youths and elders to reposition Nigeria.