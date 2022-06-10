Olu of Warri presented with key to City of Brampton

By Emmanuel Okogba

History was made in faraway Toronto, Canada as the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, was awarded with the key of Brampton City for his profound impact and outstanding community contribution and support.



Olu of Warri toeing the path of his father, Ogiame Atuwatse II, during his reign was also presented with the key of a city in the United States.



The Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, who made the presentation at a colourful ceremony, expressed satisfaction to the Olu of Warri for his show of love and desire to support community efforts in Brampton.



Patrick who told the visiting king that despite the fact that His Majesty resides in Nigeria, he never loses sight of where the Nigerian community goes.



In his words, “This may not be known but His Majesty as part of his visit is showing a lot of love to the community. I was asked by his majesty’s team if there is any local cause that he can support in our city. For me, what became most important was the abundant recommendation for a hospital, which comes with an enormous price tag of over a billion dollars.



“In city like Brampton, we need to have the best possible health care. We know there are challenges in the health sector and as part of his visit His Majesty, has made a substantial contribution to our local hospital. So, in honour of that friendship for the hospital in our city, I have a token of our city friendship and appreciation.”



Excited Olu of Warri, thanked the Mayor and the people of Brampton for the recognition, adding that the symbolic gesture would foster better relationship between the Itsekiri and Nigerians alike.



Ogiame also reciprocated the gesture by presenting a replica of his mode of transportation two Red Canoe to Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown and the city of Brampton respectively.