The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has launched the Iteskiri Health Insurance program yesterday in Warri, saying that 150,000 persons will benefit and have access to the newly launched Itsekiri Health Insurance Program.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Brown Mene, Member, Board of Trustees, Itsekiri Trust Fund, said, the Itsekiri Health Insurance Program is an initiative of the Itsekiri Trust Fund, on behalf of Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri

According to him, the program is designed to provide Itsekiri with sustainable access to quality private healthcare service providers (HSP) in Iwereland and nationwide.

He added that the kick-off stage of the program will provide primary, and some secondary healthcare access, in line with a research finding, that shows 75% of healthcare needs can be dealt with at the primary healthcare level.

Mene also said that with Ogiame’s blessing the Itsekiri Health Insurance Program being launched with 1000 beneficiaries, 567 of which are already active, adding that the program is aimed to cover 150,000 Itsekiri in Iwereland within a 60months period.

He maintained that the Itsekiri Health Insurance Program framework has been designed taking into consideration Ogiame’s vision for Iwereland, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 3 (SDG 3), and understanding the strong correlation between wellbeing and economic security/output, Sustainable access to quality Health Service Providers (HSP), consistent methodical health education to beneficiaries, excellent deployment of the latest technology to fulfill healthcare

.

He pointed out that it is with this aspiration, that the Itsekiri Trust Fund sought the best Health Access Fulfillment partners in Nigeria, the market leader in the Health Management organization (HMO) sector – HYGEIA, and Health Access platform providers using Machine learning and Blockchain technology – CIMPLE HEALTHCARE, competent to deliver on our defined mandate.

He called on the community in Itsekiri to key into the program as part of their community development plans or give-back project to take care of their family and community members.