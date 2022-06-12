By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Oshoja Royal Family of Ikeja Land, weekend, reaffirmed its earlier position on the nomination of Prince Temitope Ibikunle as the next to occupy the vacant stool of Olu of Ikeja Land.

The stool, which had remained unoccupied since the demise of late Oba Rafiu Matemi Amore in 2014, became controversial, when two members of the family, Prince Wasiu Adeleye and Prince Nurudeen Adeleye laid claims to the throne.

At a press conference in January, the Oshoja Royal Family led by the Head of Idowu Aso Oshoja, Alhaja Taibatu Adeleye, unanimously announced Prince Temitope Ibikunle as the heir to the vacant stool.

However, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Engr. Mojeed Balogun, June 8, 2022 and signed by Alhaja Taibatu Onipele Adeleye and Prince Muka Shittu Akinlabi, the family reiterated its position on the nomination of Prince Ibikunle as the successor to the throne.

The letter entitled ‘Letter of revalidation of our stand on the nomination of Prince Ibikunle as the Omo Oye of the Oshoja Royal Family to fill the vacant stool–Olu of Ikejaland’, insisted on the withdrawal of the nomination of Wasiu Adeleye and Nurudeen Adeleye.

The letter reads: “Following the various information in the general public on the stand of the family as regard the above subject; the Oshoja Royal Family of Ikeja land under the Leadership of Alhaja Taibatu Adeleye, once again revalidate their stand on the withdrawal of the nomination of Prince Wasiu Adeleye and Prince Nurudeen Adeleye. This decision was reached on the 24th of January 2022, after over half a decade of conflict without resolution between these initial nominees.

“Furthermore, the family as unanimously appointed Prince Temitope Adebowale Ibikunle Oshoja to stand as the sole Omo-Oye to the stool of the Olu of Ikejaland, and this decision was documented and communicated to your office in a letter dated 24th of January 2022 for your action.

“As we all know that the right to the stool of Olu of Ikeja Land is a collective right of the family; hence, the family has the sole prerogative to decide who represents the family interest without sentiments. We also want to reaffirm that this privilege is not a right of any individual(s)

“Given the above, we will like to state expressly without an iota of doubt that, Prince Wasiu Adeleye and Prince Nurudeen Adeleye do not in any way represent the family interest any longer in respect to the subject matter

“Hence, we admonish the Government and her agencies, the entire public to desist from associating with them on the account of the above. We also strongly appeal to the Government, her agencies and the general public to be respectfully guided not to have any further dealings with them in this regard.

“We enjoin all Authorities to treat our decision respectfully and urgently to facilitate the progress we have long sought as a community.”