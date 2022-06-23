Ayomanor

Okpe young professionals have lauded the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, speaker of Delta State House of Assembly over his revolutionary success in the public and private sectors, noting that his leadership role has reflected in governor Okowa’s developmental strives.

The group Made this disclosure in a statement signed by its convener comrade Emmanuel Ayomanor yesterday in Lagos after meeting with other young professionals from Delta state.

His words,” Youths are critical stakeholders in the political space that why we must participate by networking within our strata to enable us to collaborate with a candidate like Oborevwori who is disposed to innovation and ready to bring young professionals on board.

“We are proud of oborevwori’s legislative track records which have aided the ongoing developmental programs in the state.

“The idea is to reach out to other young professionals across the state so that a functional

networking platform can be achieved to enable a proper sensitization campaign within the youth bracket on the need to adopt Oborevwori because of his disposition towards the youth.

“As youths, we need to promote somebody that has antecedent of working with youths across the board.