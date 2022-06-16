The announcement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to PDP Presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been described as not only well deserved, but an attestation of the Governor’s undiluted loyalty, service records as well as widespread acceptance by stakeholders

Reacting to the emergence of his boss as Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 Presidential elections, the Governor’s Political Adviser, Omimi Esquire, stated with glee, that across the board the newly announced PDP VP Candidate, has demonstrated over and over that his Sterling leadership style as well as proven track records of service to party at national levels, have placed him at the place of reckoning in the annals of the party’s history.

Describing Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as a man of peace with a pan-Nigeria mindset, Omimi Esquire expressed joy that the modest efforts of the Governor in handling critical national assignments of the party have come to be recognized.

He said he was optimistic that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would find in his running mate a dependable ally who would help him steer the ship of state when PDP takes over governance at the federal level, come May 29, 2023.

The Political Adviser to the Governor thanked the national leadership of the party, stakeholders as well as Governors of the party across the nation for believing in Okowa’s humility, team spirit, and respect for fellow party men in routing for his acceptance as Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP.

Said Omimi Esquire: ‘l am highly elated that the PDP has made a choice that will come down in the history of the party as a watershed decision. As Chairman of the Governor’s forum of the party in the South-South, Governor Okowa has consistently provided leadership and unity among his colleagues as can be amply attested to by the zero friction status of the forum. He has the utmost respect for his colleagues and the party hierarchy. We thank God for this milestone which will go a long way in winning the Presidential elections come 2023.

The Political Adviser added that Governor Okowa’s emergence has finally put paid to the exuberance of the opposition in the state, who out of either mischief or sheer ignorance, embarked on the peddling of unsubstantiated rumours on the Governor’s prudent management and handling of state resources without verifiable facts to buttress their claims.

By the Governor’s triumph as VP Candidate of the party “Omimi affirmed Okowa’s impeccable track records, one of the qualities that stood him out as the preferred running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been proved once again.