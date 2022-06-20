An aspirant in the recently concluded primaries for Burutu Federal constituency, Delta State, Deacon Arede Edeinmene, has said the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the state as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Aburbakar has brought great honour and recognition to Delta State.

Edeinmene, who was a former Executive Assistant on Political Matters to Ifeanyi Okowa in a congratulatory message, noted that Okowa’s choice as Vice presidential candidate, was expected as the state governor has been committed to growth and stability in the state and at the national level.

Acknowledging the immense successes recorded by Okowa as governor of Delta State, he noted that the choice of Okowa to pair with Atiku in the 2023 presidential election, would further enhance the acceptability of the PDP in Delta and other South-South states.

He congratulated Okowa and prayed for God’s grace upon his life, Delta State and indeed the South South region.

Edeinmene advised the people to shun politics of bitterness, stressing that the entire state, irrespective of political affiliation need to garner support for the governor as his emergence as Vice President of the country would be of great benefit to the state.

“On behalf of my family and political associates, I congratulate Governor Okowa for emerging the running mate to Atiku Aburbakar. It was indeed well deserved as the governor has put in so much to grow the party. He has been a committed party man since the formation of the PDP.

“I am sure of victory in the forthcoming general elections and we are going to embark on massive grassroots mobilization for the party and the presidential candidate and his running mate. The choice of Okowa is indeed a round peg in a round hole.

“I also commend Atiku Abubakar for his commitment to internal democracy in the party by allowing a committee of the National Working Committee of the PDP to select a suitable running mate for him.”