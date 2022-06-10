.

Right to left: Deputy Chief Whip of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, Majority Leader of the House, Chief Ferguson Onwo, Speaker of the House, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and his Deputy, Chief Christopher Ochor just after the media briefing to mark the 3rd Anniversary of the 7th Assembly of the House in Asaba, Friday.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s strict adherance to the principles of seperation of power was integral to the relative peace, security, socio-economic and infrastructural development being witnessed in the state.

Oborevwori who stated this in Asaba, at a press briefing to mark the 3rd anniversary of the 7th Delta State Assembly, hailed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment towards the principles of separation of power and pledged sustainable synergy between the State Legislature and other arms of Government in the State.

He maintained that the Governor’s position was part of what made the State one of the first States in the country to implement financial autonomy for the three arms of Government.

Giving a breakdown of the State legislature’s achievement in the past one year, Oborevwori disclosed that the House received a total of 25 Bills. He explained that out of the 25 Bills, 15 were Executive while 10 were Private Members’ Bills.

Saying that 21 bills were passed; 16 assented to by the Governor, six awaiting assent and three are still undergoing consideration by the House, the Speaker who was flanked by Principal Officers of the State Legislature and other lawmakers,

said the House within the period under review, approved 85 motions and resolutions.

Oborevwori listed the Bills passed and assented to include; Delta State University Amendment Law, Delta State Audit Law, Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission Establishment Law, Delta State Printing and Publishing Corporation Amendment Law, and Delta State House of Assembly Fund Management Financial Autonomy Law.

He listed others include; Delta State Judiciary Fund Management Financial Autonomy Law, Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law, Delta State Supplementary Appropriation Law, Delta State Audit Amendment Law, Delta State House of Assembly Commission Amendment Law, Appropriation Law 2022, Asaba Specialist Hospital Law and Delta State Debt Management Law, 2022.

He also named the Delta State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency Law, Delta State Regulation of Community Development Association Law, and Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Law, among bills assented to by the Governor.

Oborevwori listed those awaiting assent to include; Delta State Manufacture and Use of Cotonou Boats Bill, Delta State Public Finance Management Bill, Delta State HIV/AIDS Anti-discrimination and Protection Bill, Delta State Waterways Tax bill, Control and Licensing of Boats Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, Delta State Forfeiture of Property Bill, and Delta State Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response Bill.