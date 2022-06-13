.

…As Oborevwori assures of more people oriented laws

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, charged those in authority to use positions given to them by God to add value to the lives of others in the society.

Okowa during the 3rd anniversary thanksgiving service of the 7th Assembly of the state House of Assembly at Living Faith Church, Asaba, urged privileged Nigerians to use such positions to better the lives of the people they lead.

He said: “I am glad to be with us as Delta State House of Assembly celebrates its third year in the 7th Assembly. I thank God for the members as they celebrate and as you have come to thank God, you are asking God to do more for us as a state.

“I recall that, unfortunately, we lost two members of that House but we thank God for those that are alive to celebrate today.”

Congratulating members of the 7th Assembly on their third anniversary, Okowa commended the legislature for the good working relations between the executive and the legislative arms of government in the state.

He said: “As I congratulate you, I thank you for the very warm relationship you have had with the executive.

“I urge you to realise that we have more work to do for our people, the next year will be very challenging because it is an election year.

“We shall work to the very last day because that is the wish of our people who elected us to render services to them to the glory and praise of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Oborevwori assures of more people oriented laws

The Speaker, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general election, assured that the House would not relent in its resolve to make more people oriented laws for the good governance of the state.

Oborevwori, who gave the assurance while chatting with newsmen after the thanksgiving service, said: “Deltans should expect more people oriented laws as we move into the fourth year of the 7th Assembly.”

Earlier in his sermon, Resident Pastor of the church, Pastor Chris Nwaka, said Christians were redeemed as ambassadors of Christ to enjoy dignity and for generational impact.