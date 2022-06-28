Dein of Agbor And Okowa

Governor of Delta and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi 1, on his 45th birth anniversary.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday, in Asaba, Okowa described the monarch as one of Nigeria’s most respected kings, whose virtues testify to his pedigree.



He noted that the monarch’s reign had been peaceful and commended him for creating an investor-friendly environment since he ascended the ancient throne of his forefathers.



According to the governor, Dein Keagborekuzi’s reign has been of great benefit to the people of Agbor Kingdom, Delta State and indeed, the nation.



“Over the years, His Majesty has continued to support the state government in addressing issues of unemployment, social deviance and other vices among youths in his Kingdom.



“You have remained a source of pride and inspiration to the traditional institution with your royal carriage which you have exemplified in the discharge of your duties.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Your Majesty, Benjamin Ikenchukwu I, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, on the occasion of your 45th birth anniversary.



“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to give you good health and wisdom to pilot the traditional affairs of your kingdom and offer valuable contributions to the development of our dear state and country in the years ahead,” he said.