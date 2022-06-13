Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), on his 80th birthday.



Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said Nigeria benefited immensely from Abubakar’s leadership as he returned the country to democratic rule when he organised the general elections that birthed the fledgling process in 1999.



He commended Abubakar for his consistency in the pursuit of peace and credibility of the electoral process in the country.



Okowa also lauded the former head of state for his obvious patroitism which he exudes by always speaking up on national issues and unrelenting in his service to the country and humanity, adding that Abubakar had faithfully sustained those contributions to the polity.



He described the octogenerian as an epitome of nationalism, selflessness and statesmanship, and prayed that God would raise more persons in Abubakar’s mould in Nigeria’s political and socio-economic firmament



“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate with you, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on your 80th birth anniversary.



“As a great patriot and elder statesman, you have made significant contributions to the growth and stability of our nation through your selfless service to the country and humanity.



“Your commitment to our peaceful co-existence and laudable initiative which birthed the Fourth Republic remains a momentous period in the history of our nation.



“Even out of office, you have continued to work tirelessly as a trouble-shooter and nation-builder and in promoting unity and peaceful elections through the National Peace Committee.



“As you celebrate your 80th birth anniversary today, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health, greater wisdom, guidance, protection and enduring provisions,” Okowa stated.

